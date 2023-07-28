Hrithik Roshan Is Girlfriend Saba Azad's 'Hippo Heart', Their Cute Vacation Photos Set Couple Goals

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad never fail to grab attention. Fans just love their chemistry and always praise them. Well, the couple also always praise each other on their Instagram posts related to their work or fashion. Just like today, Saba and Hrithik who are currently having some leisure time in Argentina snuck out a couple of adorable pictures for the fans, in one of which Saba called Hrithik her ‘hippo heart’.

On Friday, Saba Azad took to her Instagram stories and dropped a couple of snaps from their outing at a restaurant in Buenos Aires. In the first picture, we see Hrithik smiling coyly at the camera with a drink and cake placed right in front of him on the table. He wore a black tank top and a black cap to go with his look. As the caption, Saba wrote, “My Hippo heart. :)." The second picture was a cute selfie in which we see Hrithik and Saba almost bumping their heads while posing for the camera. They channeled their yin and yang since Hrithik was seen in a black coat and cap and Saba supposedly wore a fluffy hoodie to go with her beanie.

The two smiled angelically with a small plant in the frame. She also wrote, “Buenos Dias".

