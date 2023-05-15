Hrithik Roshan Is ‘Proud’ For His Krrish co-star Priyanka Chopra For Citadel, Says ‘You Have Killed It’

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to heap praises on his Krrish and Agneepath co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her power-packed performance in Amazon Prime Video’s international original Citadel. Hrithik and Priyanka are not only professional colleagues but also share a deep friendship, the testimony of which was also evident in the actress’s book Unfinished.

Hrithik Roshan has always expressed his admiration and appreciation for impactful performances. In yet another instance of the same, the superstar gave a shout-out to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after watching her show Citadel.

Hrithik Roshan said, “Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant work!Also, incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay. PC you have killed it this time ;too good!! Very proud." Priyanka Chopra was also prompt to reply, saying “Thx my friend. ❤️❤️."

Speaking of Priyanka’s book Unfinished, the actress reminisced about her early days in showbiz and shared how it her co-star, Hrithik, who had been her saviour and her biggest support when her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, was detected with a life-threatening medical complication during the time when she was shooting for Krrish, her biggest film until then.

Upon learning about her father’s critical condition and the necessity of shifting him to a hospital abroad, Hrithik spared no effort in taking immediate action. Shared PC, “Incredibly, Hrithik who is hugely successful in the Hindi film industry, got on the phone and used his connections at Air India to arrange for my father’s immediate flight to London."

Expressing her gratitude, Priyanka also added, “If we hadn’t had people around us who were so kind and so willing to act on our behalf - Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Sir, our family in Boston - I doubt that my father would have made it. There’s no way I can ever express my gratitude adequately to them, it is deep and it is enduring."

Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden, An Indian adaptation of the same also has been in progress with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for the first aerial action film Fighter releasing on 25th January 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film co-stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.