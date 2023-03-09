Hrithik Roshan 'Loved' Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Says 'So Difficult To Get This...'

Hrithik Roshan recently watched Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and couldn't stop singing praises for the fresh pairing. Released on the occasion of Holi, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar continues to garner mixed reviews. Luv Ranjan’s directorial attracted amazing footfall to the theatres and the internet is flooded with users claiming that it was “refreshing to watch a romantic comedy after a long time.” Now, adding to the long list of praises, Hrithik Roshan also expressed his likeness through social media.

The actor, on March 9, lauded the entire Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar team for getting the “genre right”, which as per him is not a cakewalk. Hrithik penned down an appreciation note on his Twitter account and wrote, “Loved Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar! So difficult to get this genre right! Well done to the entire team! Great work by everyone!! Ranbir and Shraddha are so good!”

It must be noted that as soon as the songs and trailer of the film were released, it garnered a massive response from the audience. And now as the movie has hit the theatres, internet users have bombarded social media with their reviews. One user wrote, “Finally watched TJMM. It's so refreshing to watch a Rom-com after a long time. Everyone was doing justice to their role. The chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor was good. The songs should be appreciated especially.”

Some even claimed it to be a must-watch film, and wrote, “Must watch the movie. After a long time, I have seen such a good romantic story.”

It seems that trade analyst Taran Adarsh is also on the same page as the internet. On March 8, the movie critic shared a poster of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and gave it a four-star rating. Taran Adarsh wrote in the caption, “One Word Review…Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: winner. Refreshing take on romance and relationships… Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, now Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Luv Ranjan ticks all the right boxes yet again… Shraddha Kapoor is terrific, Ranbir Kapoor outstanding… Chartbuster music.”

On Day 1, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar performed well at the box office and minted Rs 15 crore. The trade analyst tweeted, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar does very well on Day 1… Got a boost due to Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on a substantial chunk of biz where Holi was celebrated a day early [Mumbai; working day]… Wed ₹ 15.73 cr.”

Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan in a cameo role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. Next, he will be seen in Fighter. He will share the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time. The actor also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

