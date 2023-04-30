Hrithik Roshan To Start Shooting For War 2 From This Month, Details Inside

The hype for Yash Raj Spy Universe seems to have intensified ever since Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan dropped earlier this year. The universe is all set to expand further with announcements of films like Tiger Vs Pathaan and War 2. As reported earlier, Ayan Mukerji will be helming the sequel to Hrithik Roshan starrer and if sources were to be believed, the actor will start shooting for the same from December.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, while War 2 will go on floors from November, Hrithik Roshan will be joining the crew a month later. The source had earlier shared, “The minute Aditya Chopra saw Brahmastra, he knew that Ayan had the potential to direct a stylish action film. He made an offer to Ayan and the director was more than happy to enter the YRF Spy Universe. Ayan is in fact excited to be groomed by the best in business."

As for the female lead, according to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the YRF disclosed that Sharvari Wagh has been trained with the production house for several years. The studio has consistently produced superstars and Aditya Chopra believes in Sharvari’s talent. The industry also considers her to be an “artiste to watch out for." Sharvari is an excellent actor and possesses all the qualities necessary to become the next big star in the country.

Aditya Chopra, as per the report, believes that it is the appropriate time to indicate to the public that a new star is about to emerge. Therefore, he has selected Sharvari to join his renowned YRF Spy Universe. Sharvari will reportedly feature in a significant film from the universe and the announcement is expected to surprise the audience.

“YRF is betting big on Sharvari who has the acting chops and the carriage to be fit to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Now, let’s wait and watch what they have planned for her and who she will be paired with. Aditya Chopra is expanding the Spy Universe and Sharvari will have a very prominent role to play within the timeline of this universe in the years to come," the source claimed.

Based on the massive success of Pathaan, it has been reported that the future films in the YRF Spy Universe will include Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

