Hrithik Roshan Wishes His Favourite 'Fighter' Siddharth Anand On His Birthday With A Sweet Note

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is one of the most-awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its shooting is currently underway. Helmed by none other than Siddharth Anand, the director behind the biggest blockbuster of this year Pathaan, fans have a reason to be extra stoked about the film. Since Sidharth Anand is celebrating his birthday today, Hrithik Roshan penned a wholesome birthday note for him.

On Monday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories and shared a collage or pictures that showed him and Siddharth Anand from the sets of Fighter, engrossed with directing people and scenes on the floor. Along with the picture, Hrithik also wrote a special birthday wish for the director, with whom he had collaborated earlier in War. The note read, “Here’s to a filmmaker, friend and my favourite ‘fighter’ to have creative arguments with. Happy Birthday Sid!! May you keep flying high and soaring the skies. Love you, man."

Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter is one of the most awaited movies and looks like it will also be one of the biggest Bollywood film ever. In a recent interview, the movie’s action and stunt director Parvez Shaikh revealed that director Siddharth Anand is planning to make Fighter ‘bigger’ than Shah Ruku Khan’s Pathaan.

Shaikh was speaking to actor Kuldeep in the latter’s show Cool Talks With Kuldeep when he revealed how the makers recently shot for Fighter action sequences with ‘fire, blast, chopper, helicopter and fighter planes’.

“Siddharth Anand sir used to tell us again and again that the action of Fighter should be on another level than the action of Pathaan. When we shot for the action of Fighter, there was a lot of sunlight. In that kind of sunlight, we did a lot of action like of fire, blast, chopper, helicopter, fighter planes and more. This is what we did in SRPF Grounds in Jogeshwari. A very big set was put up," Parvez said.

“Siddharth sir’s thoughts are on another level after Bang Bang and War. Siddharth sir has thought to make Fighter on a bigger level than Pathaan. We gave him full support and the action of Fighter will certainly look like on another level," the stunt director added. He also revealed that viewers will not only watch action sequences on land while waching Fighter but also in air. “So we have tried to show something new," he shared.