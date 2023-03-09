Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend and actress Saba Azad has said that she is ‘bothered’ by the attention that is given to her personal life rather than her professional life. The actress was speaking on the occasion of Women’s Day on March 8 when she talked about the same and called it a ‘product of patriarchy’.

“It absolutely bothers me. For long, women have been seen as a means to facilitate the men in their lives. That is a universal phenomenon. That is a product of patriarchy. That has gone on for far too long. But I also think it is changing now. Women are in every field now and they are succeeding equally as the men," she told India Today.

The Rocket Boys actress also shared how women in the showbiz industry are ‘still fighting for equal pay, the safety of women, women’s health and so much more’. “It is not an equal world yet and that is why we celebrate the International Women’s Day. If we had an equal world, we perhaps wouldn’t have to celebrate it for just one day. This is a reminder to the kind of work we should continue to do," she added.

This also comes at a time when reports claiming Saba and Hrithik will tie the knot soon have also been making headlines. It all started after a viral tweet by a verified Twitter handle by the name of @BollywoodKiNews claimed that the two actors are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level. “Breaking News:- Hrithik and Saba Azad are going to get married in November 2023!" the viral Tweet claimed. However, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan later clarified that he is not aware of anything regarding his son’s marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba Azad will be next seen in Rocket Boys 2. Besides this, she will also be sharing the screen with Soni Razdan in the film, Songs of Paradise.

