Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan is known for her charming personality and elegant sense of style. The wife of famous Bollywood film director, Rakesh Roshan, is also a fitness enthusiast and actively posts about her daily life.

On Saturday, Pinkie Roshan's gym session had a surprise visitor, her son Hrithik Roshan. Pinkie took her Instagram account and dropped a video of her special gym session with the War actor. In the clip, the duo can be seen doing warm-ups prior to the workout, and even hi-fiving each other. She shared the video with the caption, “Mother and Son… We meet all the time, for lunches, dinners, movies, and holidays, sharing our thoughts with each other… But the most special time is when we're sharing time in the gym together."

The clip immediately grabbed attention, with several people praising Hrithik and his mother's relationship. A fan remarked, “So precious", while another wrote, “My inspiration. This is so sweet." Pashmina Roshan also commented saying, “Awwwww this is the cutest video ever<3".

Pinkie Roshan regularly posts about her workouts on Instagram. Her fitness journey inspires a lot of women of her age to exercise regularly. She recently posted a series of her fitness routine. "Taking it up one more level. New challenges, new energies... Overcome your fear," she wrote.

As for Hrithik Roshan, the actor was last seen in the 2022 movie Vikram Vedha, which was a remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name. Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles, the film was helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri, who also directed the original movie. On the work front, he is next set to appear alongside Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The movie will be the first time Hrithik and Deepika will feature in a movie. As for Siddharth Anand, he has collaborated with Hrithik previously on projects like War and Bang Bang. Hrithik is also set to star in Krrish 4, which will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

