Hritihik Roshan Holds Saba Azad Close As Couple Gets Clicked on Romantic Date; Watch

After making a stylish appearance on day 2 of the NMACC fashion, Bollywood lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted on a dinner date on Tuesday night. Saba and Hrithik were papped leaving an upscale restaurant in Mumbai, hand in hand, twinning in black. While Saba chose a black LBD for the special date, Hrithik kept it casual in an all-black ensemble.

The video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, went viral in no time, with netizens swooning over the gorgeous couple. While one wrote, “Everyone deserves a second chance in love," another commented, “They look so good together."

Advertisement

The War actor is currently winning hearts of netizens for his chivalrous act of holding ladylove Saba’s heels at the NMACC gala. In pictures that have now gone viral, one can spot the handsome hunk casually carrying Saba’s beige heels in his hand while she poses barefoot with guests, setting some serious boyfriend goals!

At the event, Saba looked gorgeous in an Amit Aggarwal saree-gown while Hrithik made heads turn in a black pintuck kurta and jacket. He took to his social media to share loved-up pictures with Saba and captioned it, “With lady in red". Saba, too posted pictures and captioned it, “Ro and Sa’s night out!!" Speculations are rife that the happy couple may tie the knot sometime this year but neither has made any statement regarding the same.

On the work front, Hrithik was confirmed as the lead actor in War 2, this time to be directed by Ayan Mukerji who has pushed Brahmastra part 2 and 3 till 2026 and 2027. The original War, made in 2019, was directed by Siddharth Anand and was adjudged a blockbuster. Saba is currently seen in Rocket Boys 2 on Sony Liv.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News