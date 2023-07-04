Hugh Grant To Rajiv Gandhi, Raima Sen Has A Picture With Them All

Actress Raima Sen has shared some unseen nostalgic captures from her childhood on her official Instagram. In the post, she was seen posing with her sister Riya Sen and eminent personalities like the former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, British Actor Hugh Grant, and former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan in the last slide of the post, with her mother and actress Moon Moon Sen from the 1980s and 1990s.

Both the girls with short hair and the actor had a perfect click with Hugh Grant. In the next picture, she can be seen standing with her sister and the former president of India, Rajiv Gandhi. The capture was prominent and behind the three of them, a group of people can be seen in a line. In the last picture of the post, both the actresses Raima and Riya are sitting with their mother Moon Moon, and Riya is seen sitting with former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan. She wrote ‘Hidden Gems’ in the caption. Fans showered the post with love and admiration.

Both sisters have worked in various film industries in the country. Raima belongs to a royal family. Their father Bharat Dev Varma is a member of the royal family of Tripura. Indira, her paternal great-grandmother, was the sole daughter of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda.