Hukum: Rajinikanth Goes All Guns Blazing With Swag In Jailer's New Song Teaser; Watch

As the theatrical release of superstar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer approaches, Thalaiva fans are eagerly awaiting new updates about the movie. The official theatrical date for the movie was announced through a promo released by Sun Pictures on Twitter in May, revealing that the movie will hit theatres worldwide on August 10. In July, the first song promo video was released, confirming the release of the first single from the movie, Kaavaalaa.

Now, the teaser of the second song is out. In the power-packed song titled Hukum, megastar Rajinikanth exudes his swag as he walks out of the jail. Armed with guns and revolvers, he delivers intense shots from point-blank range, adding to the adrenaline-fuelled excitement of the scene. The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Taking to Twitter, he shared the teaser and captioned it, “#Hukum from day after 🔥🔥🔥 Thalaivar bloods, get ready for the explosion 💥💥💥. Superstar @rajinikanth."

Advertisement

The teaser of Jailer, released by the makers in May, created a storm of excitement among netizens, who found it thrilling and captivating. Most of the scenes in the film were shot in Kerala and Hyderabad. Reports suggest that the movie is a comedy thriller, with Rajinikanth portraying the role of a jailer. The majority of the scenes were filmed inside a prison setting.