Huma Qureshi Makes Big Statement, Says 'Some of The Biggest Stars Are Not Conventionally Good Looking'

Several actors have repeatedly opened up the pressure to ‘look in a certain way’ in the industry. The latest on the list is Huma Qureshi. In a recent interview, the Tarla actress shared that with the coming of social media, everything has become about using ‘filters’.

“I think definitely there’s pressure to look a certain way and to lead a healthy life. And I think a healthy lifestyle is very, very important. But be it a boy or a girl, the unhealthy obsession with looks is limiting. I think at the times of social media platforms like Instagram, everything is about filter and looking a certain way. But I think value needs to be attached to things that actually matter – like your talent, your hard work, your discipline, as opposed to whether you have a six-pack or the length of your hair or the length of your skirt. I feel these things are very superficial," Huma told India Today.