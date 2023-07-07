Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Huma Qureshi on Religious Polarisation in Bollywood: 'Never Realised I'm Muslim And Different'

Huma Qureshi on Religious Polarisation in Bollywood: 'Never Realised I'm Muslim And Different'

Huma Qureshi opened up on religious polarisation and freedom of expression in bollywood.
Huma Qureshi opened up on religious polarisation and freedom of expression in bollywood.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 10:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Huma Qureshi, whose Tarla released today, was asked about polarisation in Bollywood in a recent interview.

Huma Qureshi is known for being outspoken and expressing her opinions freely. In a recent episode of AajTak’s Seedhi Baat, she discussed the issue of religious polarisation in the film industry. Huma said that she has never felt discriminated against because of she’s Muslim. The actress also addressed the incident in the US where the media questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the rights of Muslims in India.

Huma Qureshi, whose Tarla released today, made an appearance on Seedhi Baat, where she was asked about polarisation in films. She said, “Aaj kal jab main yeh baatein sunti hoon toh lagta hain ki ye baatein ho kyun rahi hai? (I don’t understand where these things are coming from)."

The anchor clarified, “These discussions are happening because when Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited America, the media asked him a single question, which was about the safety and protection of Muslims in India. Do you think this was the right question?" To this, the actress said, “I never realised that I am Muslim and I am different. My father is running a restaurant, Saleem’s in Kailash Colony (in Delhi) for 50 years. In my personal experience, I have never felt it. People might have felt it. Having said that, I feel, questions should be asked and every government should answer."

Meanwhile, News18’s review of Huma Qureshi’s Tarla is out. It reads, “One star in the rating is definitely reserved for Huma and Sharib. She may not have transcended the physical attributes of the diminutive Tarla in the actual sense (except adding a few obvious freckles to her face and the protruding bunny teeth), but she has brought the home chef to life convincingly enough, leaving you rooting for her, long after the end credits roll."

Shreyanka Mazumdar

first published: July 07, 2023, 10:50 IST
last updated: July 07, 2023, 10:50 IST
