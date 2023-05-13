Huma Qureshi Slammed For Her Braless Look By TV Star Pankit Thakker, He Calls It 'Indecent'

Popular television star Pankit Thakker, best known for his role in Dill Mill Gayye, slammed Huma Qureshi’s recent look. Earlier this week, Huma attended the premiere of Sonakshi Sinha’s Dahaad wearing a revealing body-fitting dress. While the outfit pushed Huma out of her comfort zone, Pankit called the look ‘indecent.’

Speaking with SpotboyE, Pankit Thakker said, “As a celebrity in the Indian film industry, I have witnessed many fashion moments on and off the red carpet. Recently, two actresses caught my attention at a public event - Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha. While both the actresses looked stunning in their own styles, it was Huma Qureshi’s braless look that I found not in good taste, especially in a conservative society like India."

“Contrarily, Huma Qureshi’s braless appearance showed an excessive display of skin which was not in line with the conservative Indian ideology. It was indecent and inappropriate attire for a public event, especially considering the moral values and modesty held by Indian culture. Dressing in such a way sends out an impression of being rebellious and disrespectful to the traditional Indian values," he added.

The actor praised Sonakshi’s look. “While it is important to embrace modern fashion, it is equally essential to do so in a way that is respectful towards Indian cultural norms. Sonakshi Sinha’s dressing at the event is a testament to this fact, and Huma Qureshi could take heed from this example to dress appropriately and be a role model that young people can look up to," he said.

On the work front, Huma was last seen in Monica, O My Darling, playing the titular role of Monica. She has Tarla, based on the popular cook Tarla Dalal’s life, and Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline.