Huma Qureshi Walks Out of Item Song Shoot For 'Big Film', Says 'Lyrics Were A...'

Huma Qureshi is currently winning hearts from her performance in the film Tarla. She was seen in the role of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal. Well, recently in an interview, the actress opened up about many things including how she walked out of an item song shoot because the lyrics were ‘cringeworthy’.

Speaking about the same, Huma said that she went couple of days for rehearsal but then she felt she cannot do it. “Sometimes I get offered item songs, and there was one particular time, a big producer, a big film, and they offered me this song. I said, you know what, why not? Everyone does it, and I did go for a couple of days of rehearsal as well, and my costume was made. But then I was like, no, these lyrics are so cringe. How can I?", Huma said.

Watch the full interview here:

Recently, Huma was in the news after she was called a vamp in Monica O My Darling. Recalling the incident when she got offended by being called a vamp, the actress “I love the fact that I can own my sexuality and I can use it. The whole thing about doing the film called Monica O My Darling was exactly this. I remember correcting a journalist who said, ‘Oh, but Monica is a vamp.’ I said, ‘No, one second. All these actors sitting over here, everyone’s playing a great character. You have not used a term for any other guy but for her because she is using her body."

Monica O My Darling was directed by Vasan Bala and also starred Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher among others.