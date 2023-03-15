Director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga made India proud at the 95th Academy Awards by winning the Oscar For Best Documentary Short Film For The Elephant Whisperers. While the nation is rejoicing, Huma Qureshi, a close friend from the industry and “almost flatmate” of the producer, joined in on the celebrations. She uploaded photos and videos of herself and Guneet Monga holding the Oscar trophy and called the producer “an inspiration.”

After Guneet Monga lifted the prestigious golden trophy, Huma Qureshi expressed her pride in her debut film Gangs of Wasseypur’s producer. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video where she can be seen kissing the “Goldie” and saying, “Guys, I just wanna say, this one (award) is for Aram Nagar.” For the unversed, Aram Nagar is a place in Mumbai, where the shooting for the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise took place. Also, Guneet’s production house, Sikhya Entertainment is located in this place.

Her heartfelt note read, “My first producer (Gangs of Wasseypur), friend, almost flatmate ( that’s how my name is still saved on her phone), Guneet Monga! I am so proud of you. Thank you for showing us how it’s done! You are an inspiration girl!"

Huma added, “Living her best life, winning an Oscar for India on her 3-month anniversary, stuff fairytales are made of. I’ve seen your hustle, your passion, your drive and just sticking it out in an all-boys club. All I can say is, that this is just the beginning." The actress continued, “Oh and thank you for letting me touch and record these ridiculous videos with ‘Goldie’. Now I’m just going to have to get my own so we can pose together."

The comment section was full of praise. Choreographer and producer Farah Khan Kunder reacted with clapping emoji and wrote, “Too good.”

Many social media users showered the post with love and heart emojis. An Instagram user wrote, “Get my own. Amen!” while another posted, “Great! God bless!” Another user wrote, “She has made all Indians proud.” Many others just commented, “Congratulations.”

Speaking of the glorious win at the Oscars, Guneet Monga’s Netflix documentary showcases the story of an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu and a mahout couple who devote their lives to protecting the animal from poachers and raising it. RRR's song Naatu Naatu also scripted history at the Oscars by winning Best Original Song.

