Humble Beginnings To KGF Star, Yash's Film Journey Has Been A Remarkable One

South superstar Yash, widely known as Rocky bhai from the blockbuster KGF series, has become a global sensation, but his path to success was paved with humble beginnings. Born as Naveen Kumar Gowda on January 8, 1986, in Karnataka, Yash’s upbringing was grounded in a modest family. His father worked as a driver, while his mother dedicated her time to being a homemaker.

In an interview with The Week Magazine, Yash reflected on his journey to superstardom. When asked about his comfort with being a superstar, he expressed that every actor aspires to find comfort in their fame. However, he emphasized that his perception of being a superstar lies within himself. He shared, “In my head, I will be a superstar for myself. So, when people call me that, I am happy, but it will not change anything, according to me." Yash also opened up about the challenges his family faced during their financial struggles, acknowledging the change in people’s treatment towards them. He accepted that such changes were inevitable and didn’t hold anyone accountable.

Speaking about the KGF series, Yash credited director Prashanth Neel for granting him creative freedom. According to Yash, the films were built from the ground up, and he highlighted the value of the collaborative team behind them. Drawing from his theater background, where he engaged in all aspects of production, from cleaning to entertaining, Yash acknowledged the significance of the people he worked with on the films.