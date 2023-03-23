Hunter Episode 1, 2 Review: Suniel Shetty Doesn't Fit into the Image of 'One-Man Army'

Suniel Shetty starrer Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega has been released. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, it also stars Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Smita Jaykar and Karanvir Sharma among others in key roles. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Mini TV.

Hunter revolves around ACP Vikram (played by Suniel Shetty) who has been wrongfully accused of murder. As he turns into a criminal overnight, Vikram tries to escape from cops and prove his innocence.

The first two episodes establish the show’s characters and the relationships between them very well. However, it also leaves certain questions unanswered, for us to be discovered later. Even though the show might look a little confusing, it only ends up building curiosity among viewers to continue watching.

Suneil Shetty has put in all efforts in portraying the role of ACP Vikram. He does his best to take part in all - action sequences, fights, bike chases and even comedy. However, he has surely lost his charm on-screen. It is quite visible in several scenes that the actor is pushing himself a lot. We cannot comment upon whether Shetty was uncomfortable or unfit while performing those scenes, but it looks a lot artificial on-screen. He does not fit well into the image of ‘One Man Army’ that the makers really want him to portray.

Rahul Dev plays a Haryanvi-speaking cop and his accent might not impress you a lot. Barkha Bisht brings nothing new to her fans, at least in the first two episodes. Karanvir Sharma also fails to bring anything extraordinary. However, Nia Sharma’s sizzling moves in the ‘Daiyaa Daiyaa’ is surely one of the highlights.

One thing that will surely impress you in the show is its music. The makers have used old classic songs and have given them a twist. Even a song like ‘Rang Barse’ has been used very well in the show and that too at a time when there’s no Holi being celebrated around. Pat on the back of music directors!

Overall, the first two episodes of Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega might not impress you but for Suniel Shetty and action-lover fans, it is surely a treat.

