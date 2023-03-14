Suniel Shetty is all set to play an out and out grey cop in Amazon mini TV’s upcoming series Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega. The show also stars Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, and Karanvir Sharma in pivotal roles. The trailer of this action-thriller is raw, impactful, and is guaranteed to make a dent with its slick action sequences, powerful dialogues and a modern rendition of classic Bollywood songs from Saregama.

Directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra, the series is produced by Yoodlee Films – the film division of Saregama India Limited and is set to premier on Amazon miniTV on 22nd March 2023 for free.

Opening with a family flashback montage, the trailer dives straight into ACP Vikram’s world. When he is falsely implicated in a crime, he gets a chance to clean up an older mess. The trailer builds on his mannerism, tenacity, and his behaviour as the cop who has a rough edge to him and will fight till the very end. A one-man army! It takes the viewers on a cinematic journey of high-action fight scenes, the dark underbelly of crime, a maze that keeps getting deeper and the ultimate pursuit of the truth.

At the trailer launch, Suniel Shetty said, “It feels like yesterday we were shooting and today we are already unveiling the show trailer. It was surely a special experience and journey working with such talented people on & off sets. My character is very interesting, and he has a trait which will make the viewers want to know more of him. I enjoyed playing ACP Vikram Sinha thoroughly. I hope the viewers enjoy watching this show for which they have been eagerly waiting."

“It was an honour and an amazing experience to be a part of Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega. All the characters are thought through and beautifully written, my character is a nimble-witted head, who has his own rule book and likes to follow it to the T. The show has a gripping storyline, portrayed by conventional characters but with twists," said Rahul Dev.

Esha Deol, on unveiling the trailer, said, “Oh man, time has flown in a giffy. We all were waiting for this day, and it’s already here. I am super excited that the trailer is out, we eagerly want to see how the audiences react to it. In the first instinct it was an immediate ‘Yes’ for me because of the unpredictable storyline and second, the characters are so diverse and yet relatable. Audiences will surely enjoy watching it."

The action-drama series, ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega,’ will premiere on 22 March 2023 on Amazon miniTV for free.

