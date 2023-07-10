HYBE Labels Apologises Post Allegations of Sexual Harassment by Fans During Event

HYBE Labels, known for managing famous K-pop groups like BTS, TXT, and LE SSERAFIM, has issued a public apology after fans reported cases of sexual harassment by the security staff at a recent fan signing event.

As reported by Soompi, on July 8, HYBE Labels Japan’s boy group & TEAM hosted an in-person fan signing event in Seoul, where several fans went through an ‘underwear search’ as part of the security check. According to the attendees, fans lifted their clothes for checking, experienced sexual caresses by security, and faced sexual harassment.

Fans took to social media to share their experiences and complain about the invasion of personal boundaries and privacy. Soon after, #underwearsearch began trending in South Korea. According to the entertainment portal , one fan wrote, “They touched us to check for Apple Watches or electronic devices in case we’d record [the event], but it wasn’t at the level of just skimming; instead, they touched us here and there and poked us, and it was sexual molestation."

Another shared, “They said they’d touch my breasts, and then after touching them, they asked, ‘This is a watch, right?’ and took me to a small space where they asked me to lift my clothing. They pressed me so aggressively that I had no choice but to lift my clothing, but then someone else opened the door, walked in, and watched my underwear being searched. I felt so ashamed, and it felt like my human rights had hit the floor."

As the controversy rose, HYBE issued a formal apology and stated, “Hello, this is Weverse Shop. We would like to apologise to the fans who attended & TEAM’s in-person fan signing event on July 8 regarding the security body check that was carried out by female security guards. Fan signing events are a place where artists and fans talk one-on-one, and if recordings are leaked to the public, it might not be good for the fan and the artist. So to prevent such a situation from arising, we have always strictly limited [fans from] bringing in electronic equipment that makes recording possible. Up until now, many fans have actively cooperated with this practice."

The company justified its stance and said that in order to prevent the entry of hidden electronic equipment for artist and fan safety, a strict body check was conducted. “However, because there have been several instances of [fans] hiding electronic equipment on their bodies to bring them in, a body check was carried out on July 8 by female security guards to check for this. We apologize to the fans who attended the event with happy hearts for making you uncomfortable. Even if it was a security issue, we are aware that it is not an acceptable excuse for making fans uncomfortable. We sincerely apologize that this kind of incident happened at the event. We will make plans for improvements, such as introducing contact-free methods for security checks, and we will try to make it possible for fans to participate in fan signing events with artists in a more comfortable and happy environment. Thank you." the formal statement read.