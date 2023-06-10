'I Am Fit, Not Obese': Vanita Kharat Hits Back At Trolls

Marathi actress Vanita Kharat, who became well-known through the television programme Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, recently opened up about obesity on a YouTube podcast. Vanita was frank with her followers about her experience breaking into the industry and her challenging profession. Vanita declared, “I have worked hard in this field. I have performed in every role, small and large. I adore tranquillity and enjoy residing in it. I feel like I don’t want to reflect on my life right now. I simply want to go forward and complete my assignment."

The actress, who played a domestic help in Kabir Singh is significantly different from her on-screen persona. She recently staged a daring picture session that lit up the internet. She also mentioned how she became extremely emotional when a friend told her he wanted to frame and hang the photo of her on his wall. Before the photoshoot, she admitted that she lacked the confidence to wear sleeveless clothes but after receiving so much love and support from other powerful women, she now feels comfortable doing so.

Advertisement

Regarding trolls, Vanita said that she had no time for negativity in her life and that everyone should always disregard trolls and critical remarks in favour of continuing to work on their projects.