'I Am Star Only Until 6 PM': Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Pan-India Star Status

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has achieved pan-India success over the years with several hit projects to her credit. The diva is now looking forward to her next, titled Shaakuntalam. She was recently spotted promoting Shaakuntalam in Mumbai and Hyderabad where she shared experiences about various aspects of her life. “Someone has to tell my dogs that I am a Pan-India star because I still clean their poop (laughs). I am a star only till 6 pm, uske baad sab same hai, in my head at least," she said, when asked if her life changed after she became a pan-India star.

Samantha also opened up about her love for Disney films and playing the role of Shaakuntala. She said that she could only dream of playing that role as a child. She said that the role of a princess in Shaakuntalam is special, given that it’s a symbol of perfection. According to her, it was initially intimidating to play this role but she has been taking up challenges for the past few years. She said that producer Dil Raju has a lot of confidence in this script, which is not a simple love story. Samantha told the media that this story has the elements of love, redemption and betrayal. She described Shaakuntala’s character as a complex one, written many centuries ago.

Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunashekar, will hit the cinemas on April 14. The film stars Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. Apart from Samantha and Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Ananya Nagalla and others will also essay key roles in Shaakuntalam. This film recently dominated headlines owing to its second trailer, which was filled with glimpses of VFX, romantic drama and action sequences. It is based on a popular Indian play Abhijnanasakuntalam by Kalidasa. It will be released in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

Apart from this role, Samantha’s fans are eagerly looking forward to her other film, Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. It is expected to hit the theatres on September 1.

