Former actress Sana Khan took fans by surprise after she announced her decision to quit showbiz a few years back. This decision of hers came after the actress tied the nuptial knot with Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad on November 21, 2020. Sana, who has been enjoying a blissful marital life, recently made another heartwarming revelation. Sana and Mufti Anas, in interaction with Iqra TV Channel, announced that the couple was expecting their first child together. Sana further disclosed that her little one is due in June. The announcement spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with netizens congratulating the parents-to-be for entering a new phase in life.

In a candid interview, Sana Khan was initially sharing her opinion on how kids make her feel, and how she wants her little ones to be. It so happened that the host suddenly asked the 34-year-old whether she was expecting or not. Sana initially tried to evade the question, but her husband Anas decided to intervene. As a proud father-to-be, Anas opened up that though he and Sana have not yet shared the good news with the masses, it was time that he revealed that her wife is pregnant.

Later on during the conversation, Sana shared that she was quite excited to embrace motherhood for the first time. She also expressed the desire of holding her little ball of sunshine in her arms as soon as possible. “I am looking forward to it. It will be a different journey. I cannot wait to hold my baby in my arms," she said, as reported by BollywoodShaadis.com.

Asked whether the couple was wishing for twin babies, Sana clarified that presently she is not expecting twins. She was quick to hint that she and her significant other might be planning on having more children in the near future.

Earlier, Sana Khan dropped a couple of pictures with Anas on Instagram, sparking pregnancy rumours. Along with the romantic snaps, she penned a cryptic caption that read, “Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all."

