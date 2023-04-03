‘I Find A Lot Of Peace’: TV Actor Vivian Dsena On Converting To Islam

Vivian Dsena is undoubtedly one of the most prominent faces in the entertainment industry. Apart from his sharp looks, Vivian is also known for his compelling performances in numerous serials. Skyrocketing to fame with the paranormal romance series Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Vivian proved his mettle in other TV shows including Madhubala, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Sirf Tum, and Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye.

Vivian, who was quite tight-lipped about her second marriage to Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, recently revealed that he has indeed tied the knot with Nouran, and even shares a 4-month-old daughter with her. The actor was also candid in sharing that he converted to Islam in 2019.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Vivian opened up that even though he was born into a Christian family, he started practising Islam, devotedly, in 2019, offering Namaz five times a day. “I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest," he said.

For the uninitiated, Vivian formerly got hitched to actress Vahbbiz Dorabjee in 2013. The actor met Vahbbiz when he was at the peak of his acting career. From being just friends, their love did not take much time to blossom, and the duo took the plunge. But, soon cracks started developing in their marriage, and the pair parted ways in 2017. Vivian and Vahbbiz got officially divorced in 2021.

Reportedly, a wave of gloom engulfed Vivian during his split up with Vahbbiz in 2017. With his marriage on the rocks, the Madhubala actor decided to change his religion. Although Vivian was quite secretive about being in a relationship with his current partner Nouran, various reports suggested that the pair walked down the aisle in 2022, claims Siasat.com.

Now, in the Bombay Times interview, Vivian finally broke the silence surrounding his second marriage. He stated that he would have announced his wedding upon the arrival of their daughter, Layan Vivian Dsena, at the right time. Vivian and Nouran’s wedding was an intimate and private affair, conducted in Egypt, revealed the actor. He claims to be a proud father, happy with his newfound fatherhood.

Vivian Dsena was last seen in the Colors TV television serial Sirf Tum.

