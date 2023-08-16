‘I Had An Interesting Action Story For Thalapathy Vijay, But…’: Director Mohan Raja

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the news for the upcoming film Leo. Another news regarding one of his future projects has surfaced. Director Mohan Raja revealed in a recent interview that he had a film planned with Vijay, but it had to be postponed because of its similarities with another film. Mohan Raja has worked with Thalapathy Vijay in the film Velayudham, which was a success. Mohan Raja shared his plans of working with Vijay for the second time, and he also shared the problems he faced during the process. He had a storyline in mind, which he wrote keeping Thalapathy Vijay in his mind. Vijay was to play a double role in the movie. But coincidentally, the writing resembled the 2019 film Thadam, starring Arun Vijay, which was directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Mohan Raja said in the interview, “I had an interesting double action story for Thalapathy Vijay, but during that time Thadam had released. I saw that it had many similarities with my script, so I asked him (Thalapathy Vijay) for more time." Mohan Raja added that he is ready with two other scripts, which would suit Thalapathy Vijay’s magnitude and personality.

Mohan Raja is going to start work for his next Telugu Project and is also working on the script for Thani Oruvan 2 with his brother Jayam Ravi, and actress Nayanthara.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his film Leo, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The rest of the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin. The producers of this film are SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. The music is being handled by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is releasing all over the globe on October 19 in IMAX, as well as other formats. The first song, Naa Ready from the film was released on June 22, on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday.