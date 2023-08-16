‘I Had Reached Rock Bottom…’: Actress Poornitha Shares Health Update With Fans

Tamil actress Poornitha aka Kalyani gained popularity for her role as a child artist in the 2001 Prabhu Deva-starrer movie Alli Thandha Vaanam. She has not been active on social media for the past few days. Now, she has shared a shocking note post about her health on her Instagram. Poornitha has shared that she has to undergo spine surgery for the second time in her life.

Poornitha also shared that she has to take a break from the entertainment industry for a while, as the recovery from the surgery will be longer this time. In her latest post, Poornitha said that in the past few months, she has reached rock bottom in terms of her health.

Sharing the root cause of the problem, she said that she had spine surgery in 2016, after which she gave birth to her daughter Navya. During the last six months, the pain in her back started growing; and due to this, they consulted a spine specialist in the city.

“He said my previous surgery hadn’t healed and I will have to get another one this time removing the screws and plates that were planted in my previous surgery and fixing a new bone in my spine," wrote Poornitha in her post. Poornitha also thanked her husband for his support during the tough time. She also appreciated her 5-year-old daughter for showing immense compassion and empathy towards her in this situation. Poornitha promised her fans that she will not be taking her health for granted again.