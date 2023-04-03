'I Have One Longing Dream ...': What Rajinikanth Said About NMACC

This weekend was nothing short of an extravaganza at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC). Celebrities from around the world were present at the launch and had a gala time. Among them, megastar Rajinikanth was also in attendance at the grand opening ceremony of NMACC. Sharing some glimpses from the event on social media platforms, Rajinikanth described NMACC as India’s own “Broadway Theatre" and stated he has now a longing dream to enact a play in the theatre.

Sharing the gorgeous and mesmerizing inside picture of the theatre which has a seating capacity of 2000, the actor also shared a long note. The note read: “India’s first extravagant world-class Broadway Theatre arrives in style in Mumbai! Many thanks and congratulations to my dearest friend Mukesh Ambani ji for making this possible…!"

The Darbar actor couldn’t stop praising the opening show and said, “Nita Ambani ji, I have no words to congratulate you and your team for such a spectacular, patriotic, mind-blowing and mesmerizing show. The Great Indian Musical- Civilization to Nation."

He also mentioned that now he has a longing dream and wishes it to happen soon. “Now… I have one longing dream to enact a play in this amazing theatre… hopefully it will happen soon!"

For the opening night, Rajinikanth opted to be his casual self in black on black outfit. He donned a black t-shirt and black pants. He was accompanied by his stunning daughter and director Soundarya Rajinikanth. She donned a stunning turquoise ethnic suit.

Soundarya also shared a set of candid pictures from the night, where the father and daughter duo can be pulling each other’s leg while they pose for the lens. “Mumbai with appa dearest… at aunty Nita Ambani s cultural centre opening night! New look semma thalaiva," she wrote in the caption of the tweet

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy with Jailer which also features Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Yogi Babu in the pivotal roles. Other than this, he also joined hands with TJ Gnanavel which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. He will be also making a cameo appearance in Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s Laal Salaam.

