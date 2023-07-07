'I Have To Answer My Husband': Actress Priyamani's Big No To Kissing Scenes

In an interview with News18, Priyamani discussed her decision to maintain a no-kiss policy in her onscreen roles. She expressed her discomfort in performing intimate scenes, citing her accountability to her husband as a factor. Priyamani emphasized that while she understands it’s part of her job, she wouldn’t feel comfortable kissing another man onscreen. She also mentioned that for her show His Storyy, which initially included an intimate scene with actor Satyadeep Mishra, she expressed her unease and made it clear that she is only comfortable with a kiss on the cheek and nothing more than that.

South Indian actress Priyamani recently revealed her choice to include a no-kiss clause in her contracts. She has explained that she feels uneasy about intimate scenes and wants to respect her commitment to her husband. Despite receiving several offers involving such scenes, Priyamani is firm in her decision to limit onscreen intimacy to a simple kiss on the cheeks.

Priyamani further emphasized that she considers her family’s reaction to her work. She shared her awareness that both sides of her family would watch her projects, and while they understand it’s her profession, she wants to avoid making them uncomfortable or raising any questions. She expressed her desire to prevent thoughts like, ‘Why is my daughter-in-law involved in such scenes even after marriage?’ or ‘Why is someone else touching her?’ Although she acknowledged that they may not voice these concerns, Priyamani emphasized that it is her personal choice to prioritize her family’s comfort. Priyamani got married to Mustafa Raj on August 23, 2017, in a private ceremony.

Priyamani, who started her acting career with the Telugu film Evare Athagaadu in 2003, gained immense popularity through the romantic drama Paruthiveeran in 2007. Her outstanding performance in the film earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress. She further made her presence felt in Bollywood with Mani Ratnam’s Raavan and is well-known for her energetic dance number “1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor " from the film Chennai Express. Priyamani has also received acclaim for her role in the highly praised series The Family Man. Fans can look forward to seeing her in the upcoming films Maidaan and Jawan.