'I Often Shock Aditya Chopra With My Choices': Rani Mukerji's Secret To Healthy Married Life

Renowned Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has carved a special place in the hearts of fans over the years. Making her debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997, she has since become a beloved figure in the industry. In 2014, she tied the knot with producer Aditya Chopra, son of filmmaker Yash Chopra. While she always maintained a low profile about her marriage, recently she revealed some intriguing insights during an interview with Film Companion.

In a candid conversation with Anupama Chopra, Rani Mukerji shared a glimpse into her relationship with Aditya Chopra, shedding light on their movie-watching habits. The actress confessed that even after years of marriage, one of their favorite activities is watching movies together. She stated, “For me, the best time that Adi and I have is when we go to watch a movie together. That is something we continue doing every Friday at YRF (Yash Raj Films studio) in Mumbai."

Advertisement

When they travel abroad, the couple takes the opportunity to experience cinema in theaters, often accompanied by the comfort of pizza.

Delving into the intricacies of her marriage, Mukerji emphasized the importance of keeping the relationship dynamic and intriguing. She admitted to enjoying surprising her husband with her unpredictable choices, both in films and in life. She expressed, “So, he tells me that ‘For me, it is like I am every day putting on a new channel. One day it is comedy, one day it is drama. One day it is violence.’ One day it is romance, of course. So it is like a different movie each day; it is nice."