'I Started Working At The Age Of 9': Aruna Irani On India's Best Dancer 3

Actress Aruna Irani is set to appear on the next episode of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3. During her appearance, she will share her own experiences of facing limitations and challenges in her childhood. A promotional video of the episode has surfaced online.

As seen in the video, Anjali, a contestant on the show, impresses Aruna Irani with her dance and the actress can relate to Anjali’s struggles as she herself had to start earning at a very young age to support her family. As a heartfelt gesture, Aruna Irani goes on stage to present Anjali with a precious gift- a statue of ‘Ganpati Bappa’- which moves Anjali to tears.

Anjali’s mesmerising performance captivated everyone. Aruna Irani remarked, “The performance was incredibly stunning, and not once did I feel that it was any inferior to the original. Both of you executed it with grace."

Advertisement

Expressing deep emotions, Aruna Irani reflected on her own past hardships, saying, “Anjali reminds me of myself, as I too began working at the age of 9 to provide for my family. What she is doing is incredibly kind, as nowadays, few individuals comprehend their responsibilities. It is truly commendable to prioritise supporting your family over personal aspirations. I have complete faith that you will attain tremendous success and greatness in the days to come."