'I Want To Die In One Of His Films Because...': Anurag Kashyap On Working With Lokesh Kanagaraj

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s undying love for South Indian films, especially Tamil films, is known to everyone. He has often talked about them in his interviews. The director, who has also worked as an assistant of Mani Ratnam, on a couple of his bi-lingual projects has recently expressed his desire to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director who has also made a few cameo appearances in films revealed that he aspired to die in a film directed by Vikram director.

“I want to do a death scene in Lokesh’s film. He gives glorious death to his actors. I want to die in one of his films. I just don’t need a role. I need to just die in a glorious way in his film," Anurag said in a conversation with IndiaGlitz.

Advertisement

The Gang Of Wasseypur director also shared that he “absolutely loved" Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai and is waiting for the second part of the period crime thriller. He also praised Vijay Sethupathi’s work in the film. “But the two big surprises were Soori and Rajiv Menon. For me, Viduthalai is Vetri’s best film to date and he gets better with each film," he added.

Anurag also shared his thoughts about Tamil veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The director said that when he was a child, he saw Rajinikanth for the first time and was left in awe. “I felt like, that’s what you call attitude," he added.

The Black Friday director also said that apart from being one of the greatest actors, Kamal Haasan is also one of the greatest minds. He added that he is fortunate enough to spend a lot of time with the Vikram actor and feels that the actor has something rare to find. Calling Kamal Haasan, “courageous", the director said that despite being a star the former

“Kamal sir is not just one of the greatest actors of all time, but also one of the greatest minds. I have been fortunate enough to spend a lot of time with him and I feel that he has something special that is very rare to find. He has a lot of courage. Despite being a star, he still tries new things," Kashyap added.