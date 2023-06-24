'I Wish Someone Said It's A Bad Dream': Swetha Changappa On Brother’s Demise

In an emotional post, actress and television presenter Swetha Changappa shared a heartfelt photo with her brother, expressing her wish for the current situation to be nothing more than a bad dream. She struggled to find the words to express her feelings, saying, “I wish someone could say it’s a prank, or someone could wake me up and make me realize it’s just a bad dream." Swetha expressed her deep sadness and the immense void left by her brother’s passing, conveying her love and stating that she will miss him dearly.

The post also revealed a heartbreaking moment when Swetha had to break the devastating news to her son, Gian Giri, that his beloved uncle had passed away. Gian was unable to comprehend the loss and collapsed upon hearing the truth. This incident highlights the profound bond between a young boy and his cherished uncle.

Swetha’s husband, Kiran, was also deeply affected by the loss and found it hard to believe. Swetha acknowledged that Kiran considered Giri his best friend and brother, expressing anger at Giri for leaving them so suddenly. She confessed that Giri was the best chapter of her life, as a friend, brother, well-wisher, and family member, and that he was irreplaceable.

Fans flooded the comment section with prayers and well-wishes, sharing their own memories and experiences with Giri. They described him as a supportive and kind-hearted individual, highlighting his positive impact on others.