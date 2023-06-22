Trends :Tiku Weds Sheru ReviewHema MaliniAdipurush CollectionRam CharanVijay Varma
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Spark Dating Rumours Again as They Party Together; Watch Video

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Spark Dating Rumours Again as They Party Together; Watch Video

Are Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari dating? The duo has everyone speaking about their relationship status after their recent appearance.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 09:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari spark dating rumours. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari spark dating rumours. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari sparked dating rumours yet again. The actors, who were rumoured to be in a relationship just a few months ago, have everyone questioning their relationship status yet again as they attended a party together. In videos shared by paparazzo on Instagram, Ibrahim and Palak were seen making their way to the same party on Wednesday night.

In one video, Palak was seen making her way to the party lookig hot as ever in a black ensemble. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star was seen wearing a sexy little black dress for the bash. She posed for a few photos for the paparazzi before she made her way to the party. Ibrahim soon followed.

He was seen making his way out of the car looking handsome in a black shirt and pair of denim pants. He posed for the cameras before he made his way to the party. The timing of their appearance and their attendance at the same party sparked rumours of their relationship.

Watch the videos below:

Earlier this year, Palak had answered questions about her dating rumours with Ibrahim. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak had clarified that she and Ibrahim are just ‘good friends’. “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all," she had said.

first published: June 22, 2023, 09:46 IST
last updated: June 22, 2023, 09:46 IST
