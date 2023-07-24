Ibrahim Ali Khan Carries Palak Tiwari's Jacket In Hand After Movie Date, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have once again sparked dating rumours with their recent outing. On Saturday night, Ibrahim and Palak were spotted on a movie date in Mumbai. While the duo arrived separately, it did not take long for fans to guess that they were watching the film together. Palak and Ibrahim were seen twinning in black as they made their way to the theatre. Interestingly, in a new video, Ibrahim is seen carrying Palak’s jacket in his hand.

The video shows Ibrahim exiting the theatre with Palak’s jacket in his hand. A netizen pointed out in the comment section that the jacket belongs to Ibrahim only and he must have given it to Palak on their recent trip to Goa. A user said, “So what? They never hide." “He is so sweet," another user commented.