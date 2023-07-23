Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Dating? This Viral Video Reignites Their Relationship Rumours; Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have reignited dating rumours with their recent spotting. On Saturday night, Ibrahim and Palak were seen at a theatre in Mumbai. The duo had arrived separately to watch a film together, but it did not take long for fans to guess that they were watching the film together. Palak and Ibrahim were seen twinning in black as they made their way to the movie.

However, it was a gesture by Ibrahim after the movie screening was done that has everyone wondering if the duo is dating. In a video shared by on Instagram, Ibrahim was seen holding on to Palak’s jacket, confirming that they watched the movie together and fuelling rumours of them dating. Watch the video below:

Prior to the screening, Ibrahim was seen having a fun banter with the paparazzi. The soon-to-debut actor was seen teasing the cameramen after he missed the lift because he was distracted by them.