Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut COMFIRMED! Sister Sara Says 'Shooting Finished'

Sara Ali Khan has made her Cannes debut this year. The actress’s looks have been setting the internet on fire. Apart from dishing out glamourous avatars on the red carpet, Sara Ali Khan also went on to confirm that her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is at the cusp of making his acting debut as his film was recently wrapped up.

The actress spoke about her brother with Film Companion. She told the portal, “I think we are both emotional beings and I think I see that most when I see Ibrahim come home. You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can’t believe. Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether its is from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly,"

Meanwhile, according to reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to embark on his acting career by starring in the Hindi version of the Malayalam film Hridayam. However, recent rumours suggest that Ibrahim’s debut film will not have a female lead, as he apparently chose not to have a typical debut. The remake of Hridayam is anticipated to be a delight for viewers, featuring remarkable cinematography, catchy music, and an enthralling plot. The original film featured Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran, among other notable actors, in significant roles.

While Ibrahim has not yet appeared on screen, he has previously worked as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is set to release in July of this year.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 2. Other than this, she also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ae Watan Mere Watan which is backed by Karan Johar. The actress had recently also wrapped up Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi, among others will also be seen.