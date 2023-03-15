Though Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan have not yet collaborated on a movie, they sure did perform on a live stage together. Old footage of the duo dancing together has now begun doing the rounds on social media. The video appears to have been recorded almost a couple of decades ago. While a young Aishwarya Rai dazzles in seemingly a red lehenga, Aamir Khan looks dapper in black jeans paired with a plain T-shirt and layered jacket. The actors begin their impromptu performance as Shah Rukh Khan's hit romantic number Tujhe Dekha Toh from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge begins to play in the background.

The dance video shows the actors holding each other and coming face-to-face for a shy shimmy move. It is yet unclear if the performance was for an award function of a PR event. However, the stars appeared to be enjoying the performance. Watch the video here:

With more than sixty-seven thousand views, the clip has been liked by more than four thousand users on Instagram. Bollywood buffs who wish to watch Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan in a movie together ended up praising the duo in the comment section. A user called it, “The crossover we didn't see coming.” Another added, “I wish I could see both of them in a movie together.” One more joined, “Love to see both of them onscreen in the near future.” The clip created quite a buzz on the photo-sharing application as Aamir Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on Tuesday, March 14.

On the work front, the actor last shared the screen space alongside Kareena Kapoor in Advait Chandan’s drama movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The plot of the film was an Indian adaptation of the iconic Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Currently, the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood has announced taking a little break from his acting career to focus on his family. Meanwhile, is gearing up to reprise her role as Nandini aka Mandakini Devi in the second part of Mani Ratnam’s historical actioner Ponniyin Selvan.

The two parts of the cinematic project are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The films outline and dramatize the story of the great Chola dynasty.

