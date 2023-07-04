ICYMI: Roger Federer Sings Don't Panic With Coldplay In Surprise Appearance

The British Rock band Coldplay are known for their touching music that resonates with their fans worldwide. They also make sure that their collaborations are just as meaningful. It is no wonder that Coldplayers are always eager to meet their favourites at concerts. Over the past year as the band set on the Music of the Spheres global tour, a number of guests have joined them on stage. During a special segment that happens on a small satellite stage in the middle of the stadium floor, the guests also get a chance to interact with the Coldplayers. This time, in Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland a special guest joined the rock band on stage.

It was no musician that they collaborated with. Instead, 20-times Grand Slam champion and now-retired tennis legend Roger Federer joined Coldplay on stage. In the snaps shared by the tennis player on Instagram, he can be seen huddling with the band backstage. Calling it the “Adventure of a lifetime" in his Instagram caption, Roger shared some very special behind-the-scenes moments with the band. He seemed right at home as the “fifth member". The spotlight shone on him as he shared a new side of himself with his home country crowd. Roger was there to sing along to a special version of Don’t Panic. The song is from Coldplay’s 2000 debut album titled Parachutes.

That was not all. The pics also captured his wife Mirka Federer along with him. She was also seen joining the band and her husband during the band’s pre-show group hug and also during other parts of the concert. Check out the snaps and clip here:

Meanwhile, a fansite of Coldplay shared an over 2 minutes clip of the tennis player joining the rock band. As the fans cheered wildly, Roger Federer can be seen walking up to Chris Martin in the middle of the stage. As the music continues, Roger effortlessly blended his vocals with that of the band. “Roger Federer joining Coldplay for Don’t Panic on stage-C during the second night of Coldplay Zurich," the tweet along with the clip read. Check out the short video of the performance right here: