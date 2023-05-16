Identify This Bollywood Actress From Her Childhood Picture

Urmila Matondkar is considered to be one of the finest actresses of her era. She has proved her acting mettle in films like Masoom, Rangeela and others. Now, a throwback picture of the actress has resurfaced online. It’s a pic from her childhood days.

Urmila, at the time of sharing the pic, wrote in the caption, “Happy Children’s Day Everyone Pamper d child within u..keep it alive..it’s d Best part of us #innocent #naughty #fun #madness #masti #study #timeofmylife."

Advertisement

Some of the fans remembered that this picture is from her film Masoom directed by Shekhar Kapur. It revolved around the storyline of DK’s (Naseeruddin Shah) and Indu (Shabana Azmi)’s marriage which faces problems when the latter gets to know that DK has an illegitimate child.

Urmila Matondkar is currently gearing up for her web series Tiwari directed by Saurabh Varma. The actress shared the first look of this series some time back. Urmila wrote in the caption, “THIS TIME The Last Man Standing Will be A WOMAN" “तिवारी" Extremely excited to share the first look of my comeback n digital debut in web show “Tiwari". Only due to your tremendous love n support, my stupendous journey was possible. And it has been a promise of a comeback only with something more challenging than before. So hope you all will find this thrilling. Humbly seek your support, love n best wishes as I start on my new journey."

Advertisement

The series revolves around Kalki Tiwari (Urmila) who is out of prison after 14 years for a crime she didn’t commit. Now, Kalki is determined to find out the person who has framed her for the crime. JD Chakravarthy, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena and other actors have also acted in Tiwari.

Urmila last essayed a cameo role in the film Smile Please directed by Vikram Phadnis. She was seen in the anthem song of the film with many other Bollywood celebrities. They included Mahesh Manjrekar, Bhushan Pradhan, Chinmay Mandlekar, Chinmayee Sumeet and many others.