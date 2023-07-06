'If I Slept With Someone, I'd Have 30 Films': Actress Payal Ghosh’s Post On Casting Couch

Actress Payal Ghosh is a prominent face in the Hindi and Telugu film industry. She is known for always voicing her opinions. She announced her 11th movie recently. On this occasion, she shared a cryptic post on social media that caused a stir. She claimed that “you need to sleep" to get more movies. Her fans were left concerned and asked her to share her experience. Payal Ghosh recently posted a photo on Instagram that read, “With the Fire Of Love: Red, I will be completing my 11th movie. Agar main soti toh aaj main 30th film complete kar leti (If I was sleeping with someone, it would have been my 30th movie)." It is important to note that previously she accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment and said that he “tried to force himself on her".

This has sparked the discussion on casting couch in the industry. She captioned the post, “You need to sleep to get big movies. Bina soye possible hi nahi hai (Without sleeping with someone it is not possible)."

Her post has brought focus on the challenges faced by aspiring actors and actresses in the industry and the importance of a safe workplace. Many criticised her statement, but others extended their support to her for being candid and speaking her mind.