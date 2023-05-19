'If I Were A Colour I Bet I Would Be White': Rakul Preet Singh

As the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards approaches, fans are extremely curious about the prestigious ceremony that is known for celebrating and honouring excellence in the entertainment industry. Owing to that, Rakul Preet Singh was at the press conference to reveal some details about the most anticipated award show and her outfit of the day (OOTD) has left her fans enchanted.

For the occasion, Rakul was dressed in a stunning satin outfit that will leave you in awe of her beauty. Her choice of outfit for the day was apt for any cocktail party or a bachelorette party. Talking about the outfit, the Runway 34 actress chose a white strapless gown from the shelves of NDS The Label which featured a thigh-high slit in the front giving it a risque factor. However, the highlight of the dress was the statement white rose on the bust which elevated her look from chic to glam. She accessorised her gown with white hoops and a silver ring. For makeup, she kept it subtle with nude eyeshadow, eyebrows on fleek, flushed cheeks and light pink lips. She completed her look with white heels.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she captioned her post, “If I were a colour I bet I would be white." In case you did see the photos, check out her post here-

Her fans did not lose time as they rushed to the comments section to shower the actress with love and praise. One social media user commented, “Aap sach me bahut khubsurat ho (You are truly beautiful)." While another wrote, “Gorgeous." A fan wrote, “Wow you look very stunning miss." Meanwhile, another fan called her “The Moon."

As per reports, Rakul Preet Singh will be paying homage to the black-and-white era of Indian cinema at the IIFA Awards. The event is supposed to take place on May 26 and 27 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Yaariyan in 2014 and later starred in movies like De De Pyaar De (2019) opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Aiyaary (2018) along with Sidharth Malhotra, Runway 34 (2022) with Ajay Devgn and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G (2022).

In the South, she gained star status with Telugu movies like Keratam, Venkatadri Express, Rough, Loukyam, Kick 2, Spyder and Manmadhudu 2, to name a few.