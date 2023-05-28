IIFA 2023 Winners: Drishyam 2 Bags Best Picture; Hrithik Best Actor, Alia Best Actress; See Full List

IIFA Awards 2023 Winners List: The IIFA Awards 2023 took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night and films such as Drishyam 2, Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi were the biggest winners of the night. Ajay Devgn’s mystery drama Drishyam 2 bagged the Best Picture awards at IIFA this year whereas Hrithik Roshan took home the award for Best Actor for his performance in Vikram Vedha. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was awarded Best Actress for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Besides the Best Actress award, Gangubai Kathiawadi won four more awards. These include Best Debut Male to Shantanu Maheshwari, which he shared with Babil Khan for Qala, and Best Cinematography. Meanwhile, Brahmastra won the most awards at IIFA, sweeping the musical categories: Best Singer Male and Female — Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and Best Music Director Pritam. Taking home the Best Director award was R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Check out the complete IIFA 2023 Winners List:

Best Film: Drishyam 2

Best Director: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2

Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh

Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala

Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Music Direction: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Editing: Drishyam 2

Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva

Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha

Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling

Congratulations to all the winners.