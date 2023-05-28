IIFA 2023 Winners: Drishyam 2 Bags Best Picture; Hrithik Best Actor, Alia Best Actress; See Full List

IIFA Awards 2023 Winners List: The IIFA Awards 2023 took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night and films such as Drishyam 2, Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi were the biggest winners of the night. Ajay Devgn’s mystery drama Drishyam 2 bagged the Best Picture awards at IIFA this year whereas Hrithik Roshan took home the award for Best Actor for his performance in Vikram Vedha. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was awarded Best Actress for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Besides the Best Actress award, Gangubai Kathiawadi won four more awards. These include Best Debut Male to Shantanu Maheshwari, which he shared with Babil Khan for Qala, and Best Cinematography. Meanwhile, Brahmastra won the most awards at IIFA, sweeping the musical categories: Best Singer Male and Female — Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and Best Music Director Pritam. Taking home the Best Director award was R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
Check out the complete IIFA 2023 Winners List:
Best Film: Drishyam 2
Best Director: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra
Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan
Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2
Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings
Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh
Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala
Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Music Direction: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Editing: Drishyam 2
Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva
Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha
Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling
Congratulations to all the winners.