IIFA Awards: Pranita Subhash Looks Fabulous In Sky-Blue Gown, See Pics

Pranita Subhash, a well-known South Indian actress, is very active on social media and frequently posts pictures and videos. She recently shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen in a beautiful sky-blue coloured gown that she wore for IIFA Awards 2023.

The actress posted this picture with the caption, “Wearing michaelcinco5 Felt dreamy." Check them out here:

In the pictures, Pranita is seen wearing a shimmery sky-blue coloured gown with ruffled shoulders. The gown was butterfly themed and looked mesmerising on the actress. She paired up this look with an elegant bun and small earrings. She shared some more pictures with the caption, “Elsa from Frozen called, she said she wanted her dress back."

Both sets of pictures have got more than 50,000 likes so far. Her fans have appreciated the actress’ look with their comments. A fan wrote, “Gorgeous looks". Commenting on the picture, another user wrote, “Beautiful smile baby doll we love you."

Pranita wore this beautiful gown for IIFA day 1. The dress was designed by Michael Cinco, a famous fashion designer, from the Philippines. Before this, the designer made several dresses for Indian celebrities, one of which is the famous sky blue coloured gown that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore for the Cannes film festival.

Talking about Pranita Subhash’s acting career, she made her debut with the Kannada film Porki, a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri. The actress is also famous for films such as Brahma, Mass, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Attarintiki Daredi.

She made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie Em Pillo Em Pillado. After that, she acted in films like Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda and Rabhasa, and many others.

On the personal front, the actress tied the nuptial knot with businessman Nitin Raju on May 30, 2021.