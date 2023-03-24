Tamil actor Silambarasan is all set for his much-talked-about crime thriller film Pathu Thala, which will be released on March 30. The trailer and songs of the film have already won a million hearts. But now with just a few days left for the release, the film is caught in a controversy. Some social media users have pointed out that AR Rahman has lifted the music of Namma Satham from the song Oru Muthukili Kathum from the film Thayamma composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Ilaiyaraaja’s fans have taken strong objection to this and started commenting negatively against Rahman and Pathu Thala’s team. But Rahman’s followers have also not shied away and have responded to trolls. According to them, Ilaiyaraaja has also not curated fresh music for the song Oru Muthukili Kathum.

As pointed out by Rahman’s fans, Ilaiyaraaja took the music for this number from the song Enna Solli Paaduvatho. This song was used in the film En Mana Vaanil and was composed by Ilaiyaraaja only. Despite this rebuttal, followers from both sides are infuriated and are constantly passing obnoxious remarks on each other.

Despite the confrontation between the followers, both Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja have not reacted to the controversy.

On the professional front, Rahman is busy scoring music for the second instalment of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Ilaiyaraaja recently rendered compositions for the film Ranga Marthanda directed by Krishna Vamsi.

Ponniyin Selvan’s second instalment is slated to be released on April 28. His tunes from Ponniyin Selvan’s first instalment garnered accolades from social media users. Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions for Ranga Marthanda have also been applauded by cine buffs. Krishna Vamsi had tweeted some time ago that the veteran composer had finalised two melodious tunes for this film in just 10 minutes.

