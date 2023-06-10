Ileana D'cruz Finally Shares First Pic With Beau, Says 'Everything Doesn’t Seem Hard Anymore'

Ileana D’Cruz finally shares the first picture of her boyfriend. Taking to Instagram, the pregnant actress shared a black-and-white photo of the couple. The silhouette like frame helped Ileana to keep his identity under the wraps. However, Ileana opened up about how he has been by her side since she got pregnant.

The actress confessed that her pregnancy journey has been emotional but she is excited to meet the little baby. She added that on days that she gets overwhelmed, her boyfriend comforts her and gets her through the day. “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon," she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless. And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough. don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough," she added.

Speaking about her boyfriend, Ileana wrote, “On the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore."