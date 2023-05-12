Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Baby Bump In Gorgeous Black Outfit; Netizens Call Her 'So Pretty'

Ileana D’Cruz, who is expecting her first child, has left everyone completely impressed with her latest pictures. On Friday evening, the Bollywood diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of photos in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. She sported a gorgeous black outfit and looked absolutely stunning. The excitement of becoming a mother soon was clearly visible on her face. Captioning the pictures, Ileana wrote, “Bump alert‼"

Soon after the pictures were shared online, friends and fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the mommy-to-be. “Oh you beautiful “mama-to-be"," one of the comments read. Another user wrote, “Who that sexy mama (sic)." One of the users called her “So beautiful". Shibani Dandekar also wrote, “love you girl so happy for you". Athiya Shetty also dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Check out Ileana D’Cruz’s post here:

Ileana D’Cruz left everyone surprised in April this year when she announced her pregnancy. Back then, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. However, the actress did not reveal the identity of her child’s father.

A few years ago, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. While it was unclear if they were married, the actress referred to him as the “best hubby ever" in an Instagram post in the past. However, in 2019, the two reportedly ended the relationship.

Lately, it has been reported that Ileana is dating Sebasian, who is a model based in London and the brother of Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, the couple has been in a relationship for nearly a year. However, the two have never confirmed their love affair.