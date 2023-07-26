Ileana D’Cruz Has A Cute Nickname For Her Baby Bump; Find Out

Ever since Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy, she has been sharing several pictures and videos on social media. On Wednesday too, the mom-to-be actress dropped a happy mirror selfie flaunting her baby bump. She also revealed the cute nickname she’s given to her bump in the caption. ‘My little 🍉,’ she wrote.

Have a look at the photos:

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy in April this year and left everyone completely surprised. Back then, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. She had not revealed the identity of the father’s baby initially but has been posting photos of her baby bump frequently.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the actress recently revealed the father. Sharing photos of her alleged beau and captioned the photos, “Date night".