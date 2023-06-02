Ileana D'Cruz Hints At Engagement With Mystery Man Amid Pregnancy; Photo Goes Viral

Ileana D’Cruz, who is expecting her first child, is thoroughly enjoying her pregnancy journey. She frequently shares picture updates on her social media accounts, keeping her fans excited and engaged. Recently, she caused a stir among her followers by teasing them with a beach photo, hinting at her enjoyable babymoon getaway to a serene beach destination. On her Instagram stories, she posted a boomerang video giving a glimpse of the beach without disclosing the specific location, only captioning it as ‘babymoon’. That apart, she treated her followers to mirror selfies where she looked stunning in a stylish black crop top and matching pants. In one photo, she wore a bright smile while facing the mirror, while in another, she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Before that, the actress had shared a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump and captioned it ‘Bump alert ‼️’.

Now, the actress has taken to Instagram stories to post a series of photographs where she can be seen dining with her partner. One photo features her and her boyfriend’s intertwined hands, prominently featuring rings on their respective ring fingers. She captioned it, “My idea of romance - surely can’t let him eat in peace."

In April, Ileana D’Cruz revealed her pregnancy, leaving everyone surprised. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a monochrome photograph of a onesie and a personalised pendant adorned with the initials “MAMA." However, she did not disclose the identity of the father of her child. Ileana D’Cruz was previously in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years ago. Although their marital status remained unclear, the actress referred to him as the “best hubby ever" in an Instagram post back in the day. However, in 2019, reports circulated suggesting that the two had ended their relationship. Lately, it has been reported that the actress is dating Sebasian, who is a model based in London and the brother of Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, the couple has been in a relationship for nearly a year. However, the two have never confirmed or denied it.