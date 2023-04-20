When Ileana D'Cruz Slammed Troll for Asking Her 'When Did You Lose Virginity': 'Wow...'

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz took the Internet by surprise when she announced her pregnancy on social media recently. Ileana’s pregnancy post shocked netizens as the actress decided to keep the identity of her baby’s father under wraps.

The actress took to her Instagram account to make the happy announcement. She shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. While her well-wishers and fans showered her with love and congratulatory messages in the comment section, a section of the internet was curious to know about the baby’s father. One user wrote, “Are you married? Who is the father?" Another one commented, “Father kaun?" A third user said, “Can you please share the details?"

However, Ileana seems to be unfazed by all the hullabaloo surrounding her pregnancy. Ileana has mostly been tight-lipped about her personal life.

In 2019, Ileana conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, when a user asked about her “virginity". And, Ileana had the most savage reply. When the user asked her, “Man… When did you lose your virginity?" The actress responded, “Wow. Nosy, much? What would your mother say? Tsk tsk (sic)."

Notably, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years back. The actress had even referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever" once on an Instagram post while it was still not clear whether the two were married or not.

She apparently broke up with him in 2019. Months after her break-up, she spoke to Pinkvilla on her separation with Kneebone. “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it," she said.

Of late, it has been reported that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. On one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan Johar seemingly confirmed their relationship.

