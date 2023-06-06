Ileana D'Cruz Slips Into a Yellow Bikini To Flaunt Her Baby Bump and Soak Up Some Sun | Photo

Ileana D’Cruz, who is pregnant with her first baby, is ensuring she and her baby are getting the much-needed sun. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she stepped out for a quick sunbathe. Her latest outing comes just days after she revealed she is baby-mooning and sparked rumours that she might be engaged to her partner.

In the photo she shared, Ileana was seen resting on a beach chair wearing a yellow bikini and a pair of chic sunglasses. The actress put her baby bump on display while smiling for the camera. Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, “Soaked up some lovely sunshine. Think baby nugget loved it too."

Last week, Ileana took the internet by storm when she shared a series of photos from her babymoon, one of which gave a glimpse of her romantic partner. In the photo, Ileana rested her hand on her boyfriend, prominently featuring rings on their respective ring fingers. She captioned it, “My idea of romance - surely can’t let him eat in peace." It led to speculations that Ileana is engaged and is finally ready to open up about her relationship status.

In April, Ileana D’Cruz revealed her pregnancy, leaving everyone surprised. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a monochrome photograph of a onesie and a personalised pendant adorned with the initials “MAMA." However, she did not disclose the identity of the father of her child.