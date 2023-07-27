Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
'I'll Go To 4th Page, Won't Press High To Low': Ram Charan On Online Shopping

Ram Charan was last seen in RRR.
Ram Charan was last seen in RRR.

July 27, 2023

Ram Charan recently engaged in a conversation with the influencer and comedian Tanmay Bhat on Meesho’s YouTube channel.

We all love online shopping or window shopping on e-commerce sites. But did you know that Ram Charan, who is regarded as one of the most stylish film actors and is often seen sporting some of the most expensive watches, likes to follow a middle-class approach when it comes to online shopping? In a recent chat with Tanmay Bhat on Meesho’s YouTube channel, Ram admitted that he is a “lazy guy" when he is not shooting and likes to do everything online.

When asked if he likes to sort his online filters by setting prices from low to high, Ram Charan immediately responded, “Absolutely, I do that."

“I start low to high. After the third page, if I’m still not getting it, I will go to the fourth page but I’ll not press high to low ever. I have lots of patience," he added.

Ram also shared that the online shopping experience is very “addictive" and called it worse than other vices.

When Tanmay asked if he loves dressing up, the actor replied and said that he has phases and he used to love dressing up. “I used like look sharp, then I was picking up the most crumpled shirt, check shirt. Like they used to call me for a wedding, I used to go in a checked shirt and my sister used to be like ‘ugh’’ and I said what do you mean? What should I wear?" the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor added. Ram Charan continued and added that now when somebody calls him somewhere, he dresses up “decent" and goes.

    • Ram Charan basked in the success along with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli after RRR won Oscar for Best Original Song, earlier this year. The actor has returned to his work mode and is busy with Shankar’s directorial Game Changer where he will be seen with Kiara Advani.

    Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed a baby girl on June 11. Through a social media post, the couple announced the name of their daughter- Klin Kaara.

